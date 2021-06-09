Coronavirus outbreak at Leeds Rhinos postpones Super League match against St Helens

Leeds' game against St Helens will not take place on Friday

Leeds Rhinos' Super League fixture against St Helens on Friday has been postponed after an outbreak of coronavirus in the squad.

Two members of the Leeds squad have tested positive for the virus over the past two days, forcing them to isolate for 10 days, while seven other players have been classed as close contacts of those infected.

The RFL accepted Leeds' request to postpone Friday's fixture in line with their coronavirus protocols, which stipulate that a team can apply to delay a match if seven or more senior players are unavailable as a result of coronavirus.

A league statement read: "The Betfred Super League fixture between Leeds Rhinos and St Helens which was scheduled for Friday (June 11) has been postponed.

"Two of the Leeds senior squad have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last two days, requiring them to self-isolate for 10 days - and an additional seven players have been shown as close contacts of one or both of those players through Test and Trace.

"Under the RFL's Covid-19 protocols, a team can apply to postpone a match if seven or more senior players are unavailable as a result of Covid-19 - either through positive tests or as close contacts - and the RFL have therefore accepted Leeds's request to postpone Friday's fixture.

"As with the Huddersfield Giants versus Wigan Warriors fixture, which has also been postponed as a result of Covid-19, the clubs will liaise with the RFL on a possible date to rearrange the match later in the season - although the Betfred Super League table will again be determined by win points percentage to allow for the possibility of not all fixtures being fulfilled.

"Sky Sports had been due to show the Leeds Rhinos versus St Helens game, but will now cover the match between Hull KR and Salford Red Devils (kick-off 7.45pm)."