London Broncos sign Morgan Smith from Warrington Wolves

Warrington head coach Steve Price has allowed Morgan Smith to join London Broncos

London Broncos have signed Morgan Smith after he was released from the final year of his contract with Warrington Wolves.

The 20-year-old hooker joins the Broncos on a one-year deal for the 2019 Super League season.

Smith made his Warrington debut in May 2016 and has gone on to make 25 appearances, as well as playing for Rochdale Hornets on loan in 2018.



Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick said: "Due to our recruitment and retention for 2019, Morgan would have found his playing opportunities limited.

"Therefore, we felt it was best for Morgan's development to allow him to explore alternative options. Morgan's been the consummate professional during his time at Warrington and moves on with our best wishes."

Smith said: "I am very excited, obviously, to be given such a great opportunity.

"I know that I am a young player but I will be looking to force my way into the team. I had a taste of Super League at Warrington and can't wait to get started now with the boys here in London."

Broncos head coach Danny Ward added: "Morgan is an exciting, young, British half-back who already brings with him Super League experience.

"He has come through the system at a top club and we are looking forward to working with him and continuing his development."