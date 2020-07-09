Danny Brough: Former Man of Steel to join Bradford Bulls at end of 2020 Super League season

Danny Brough captained Scotland in the 2013 Rugby League World Cup

Former Man of Steel Danny Brough has agreed a two-year deal with Championship side Bradford Bulls.

The experienced Wakefield Trinity half-back will make the switch to the Bulls at the end of the 2020 season after 16 years in the Super League.

Brough, who has amassed more than 400 appearances in the sport's top tier, will reunite with John Kear, having featured under the Bulls head coach at Hull FC and Wakefield.

"I am really pleased to have signed, it is a challenge I am looking forward to and I see a club progressing from its darkest days to hopefully a brighter future," Brough, who won the Man of Steel Award in 2013 while at Huddersfield Giants, said.

"I am hoping I can try and bring a winning mentality and great attitude to the side and help when times get tough to knuckle down and get the boys over the line."

Wakefield coach Chris Chester revealed earlier this week Brough, who was out of contract at the end of the season, needs surgery on a hip and will be unavailable when Trinity restart their Super League campaign on the weekend of August 8/9.

Kear, who agreed a two-year extension at the club until at least the end of the 2022 season, believes Brough's arrival represents "true ambition" from the club.

"He will help the younger players realise Super League isn't a distant dream but a hard-nosed desire," he said.