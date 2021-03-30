Bradford Bulls' George Flanagan handed 10-game ban after 'testicle attack' on opponent
George Flanagan will miss 10 Bradford Bulls games following an incident in their Challenge Cup defeat to Featherstone Rovers on March 21 - he was previously given an eight-match ban for a similar offence in 2019
By PA Media
Last Updated: 30/03/21 11:14pm
Bradford hooker George Flanagan has been given a 10-match ban after being found guilty of 'attacking an opponent's testicles'.
Flanagan had been charged by the Rugby Football League's match review panel with a Grade F incident in the 32nd minute of the Bulls' 41-16 Challenge Cup second-round tie defeat at Featherstone on Sunday, March 21.
He was referred to a disciplinary tribunal and, after a hearing in Leeds which lasted more than three hours, was also fined £250.
Flanagan, who denied the offence, was given an eight-match ban for a similar offence in August 2019 which ended his season.
A Grade F offence is the most serious grading open to the review panel and carries a suspension of eight games or more.