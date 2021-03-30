Bradford Bulls' George Flanagan handed 10-game ban after 'testicle attack' on opponent

George Flanagan has been handed a 10-game ban

Bradford hooker George Flanagan has been given a 10-match ban after being found guilty of 'attacking an opponent's testicles'.

Flanagan had been charged by the Rugby Football League's match review panel with a Grade F incident in the 32nd minute of the Bulls' 41-16 Challenge Cup second-round tie defeat at Featherstone on Sunday, March 21.

He was referred to a disciplinary tribunal and, after a hearing in Leeds which lasted more than three hours, was also fined £250.

Flanagan, who denied the offence, was given an eight-match ban for a similar offence in August 2019 which ended his season.

A Grade F offence is the most serious grading open to the review panel and carries a suspension of eight games or more.