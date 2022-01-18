Bryn Hargreaves: Former Wigan, St Helens and Bradford player reported missing in USA

Bryn Hargreaves, who retired from Super League action in 2012, has been reported missing in the USA

Former Wigan Warriors, St Helens and Bradford Bulls prop Bryn Hargreaves has been reported missing by authorities in the United States.

The 36-year-old, who moved to the USA after retiring from the sport in 2012, has not been seen for two weeks.

Hargreaves lives in Morgantown, West Virginia, with the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office releasing a public appeal on social media to try and help find the ex-Super League player.

The statement, posted on the MCSO Facebook page, said: "On January 16, Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies were notified of a missing male.

😔 please RT. He’s a good fella Bryn..hopefully he is found safe and well. @Saints1890 https://t.co/oaoaWUSf71 — Paul Sculthorpe MBE (@PScully13) January 17, 2022

"Bryn Hargreaves is 36 years of age, originally from England and resides in the Cheat Lake area of Morgantown, WV.

"He was last seen approximately two weeks ago. He is described as a white male with brown hair, 6'2", 220 pounds and has a tattoo of a family crest on his right arm.

"Anyone who has information can contact the Sheriff's Department at 304-291-7260, or leave private messages on the Sheriff's Department Facebook page."