Huddersfield Giants: Simon Woolford makes early exit as head coach

Simon Woolford has left Huddersfield Giants earlier than his planned departure at the end of the season.

Woolford was due to part company with Huddersfield when his contract expired at the end of the current Super League season but has now left, with Luke Robinson taking immediate charge of all first-team matters and being assisted by Kim Williams, with Andy Kelly as football manager.

Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said: "Simon and I caught up today regarding the position and we both agreed this is best for both parties.

"I would like to pay tribute to Simon for his professionalism and realisation of the situation once it was known he wasn't seeking an extension and everyone here wishes him and his family every success in the future.

"He returns to Australia after just over two years' experience here as head coach and I am sure will have many suitors down under for his services "

Huddersfield have not won since Super League restarted after the suspension due to coronavirus restrictions and currently sit eighth in the table.