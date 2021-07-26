Andre Savelio and Josh Jones banned following punch-up after Huddersfield's win over Hull

Josh Jones and Andre Savelio have both been banned following their scrap

Hull's Andre Savelio and Huddersfield's Josh Jones have both been banned following their dismissals for punching after last Thursday's Super League game at the John Smith's Stadium.

Both forwards were dismissed by Chris Kendall following the final hooter after exchanging punches during a melee and charged with Grade C offences by the Rugby Football League's match review panel.

Savelio was given a three-match penalty notice and Jones two games.

Wakefield second rower Jay Pitts has been handed a two-match ban for a Grade B dangerous tackle during his side's defeat by Wigan while Salford duo Tui Lolohea and Sebastine Ikahihifo avoided suspension after being found guilty of Grade A offences in their team's defeat at Leeds.

The panel issued cautions to Ligi Sao (Hull), Konrad Hurrell (Leeds) and Kelepi Tanginoa (Wakefield) for minor offences.

Four tries from Jermaine McGillvary helped Huddersfield Giants end a run of six straight losses as they saw off Hull FC 40-26 in Thursday's Super League match.

McGillvary's first-half double, plus tries from Nathan Peats, Luke Yates and another from teenage hotshot Will Pryce saw the Giants lead 22-16 after a see-saw first 40 minutes at the John Smith's Stadium.

England winger McGillvary added two more after the break to take the game beyond the Black and Whites, despite Mitieli Vulikijapani scoring his first two tries for the club, while Leroy Cudjoe capped his 300th Giants appearance with the try which put the seal on the win inside the final 10 minutes.