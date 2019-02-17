Adrian Lam admits Wigan's poor start cost them against Sydney Roosters

1:23 Adrian Lam was proud of Wigan's effort despite their slow start in the World Club Challenge loss to the Sydney Roosters Adrian Lam was proud of Wigan's effort despite their slow start in the World Club Challenge loss to the Sydney Roosters

Wigan coach Adrian Lam admits his Warriors side paid the price for a woeful start as they went down 20-8 to Sydney Roosters in the 25th World Club Challenge on Sunday.

Brett Morris, deputising at centre for the absent Latrell Mitchell, took advantage of defensive blunders to score two tries inside eight minutes of his debut and went on to complete a hat-trick before half-time as the Roosters established a 14-4 lead at the DW Stadium.

The Super League champions rallied after their dreadful opening and tries from wingers Tom Davies and Liam Marshall gave them hope, but they had left themselves too much to do.

"It's our third poor start in a row with soft tries down our right and, when you give a quality team 10 points start, it's always hard to come back," Lam told Sky Sports.

"We sort of rallied a bit and I was really proud of the effort and the courage in the second half.

"I thought we played pretty good in the second half. We probably could have been a little bit more clinical at the end of our sets but, when you're playing these great teams, they make no mistakes."

Wigan's disappointment was compounded by an injury to former England second rower Liam Farrell.

"He's a bit of a concern, he may have torn a bicep," Lam said. "He's not good at the moment.

"If it's what I think it might be, it could be long term, between six weeks and three months. I hope that's not the case but we'll probably know a bit more in the next 48 hours."