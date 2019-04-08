Shaun Edwards yet to make up mind on Wigan head coach role

Shaun Edwards is still deciding which direction his coaching career will take next

Shaun Edwards has still not decided on his future as Wigan continue to wait to see whether he will become the club's next head coach.

Edwards was announced as Wigan's replacement for Shaun Wane last August but, after finishing his stint as Wales defence coach after the Six Nations, revealed a contract had never been signed.

Last month, Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan issued a statement blaming himself for the confusion and said he agreed to a request from Edwards for more time to consider his future.

He has been linked with a return to a role under new Wales coach Wayne Pivac as well as other union jobs with Gallagher Premiership sides Leicester and Wasps.

Lenagan says he will not hold Edwards to his "oral agreement" if he opts to pursue another job and Wigan have been linked with a move for former Australia international Trent Barrett, who played 60 games for the club from 2007-08.

"I've not made my mind up about anything yet, to be honest," Edwards said.

"Obviously it's been a very busy time with the Six Nations. I haven't made my mind where I'm going yet.

"There's moving your family obviously and kids being in school and stuff like that. So there's a lot of things to consider."

Adrian Lam remains in charge at the DW Stadium but has endured a tough first third of the season with the Warriors sitting only two points above bottom side Leeds Rhinos.