Adrian Lam agrees Wigan Warriors contract extension for 2021 season

Wigan Warriors head coach Adrian Lam has agreed a one-year extension for the 2021 season.

Lam guided Wigan to their first League Leaders' Shield since 2012 and was named the Betfred Super League Coach of the Year.

The 50-year-old also led the club into their 11th Grand Final where they lost a memorable match against St Helens.

In doing so, Lam became the first person in Super League to have both played for and been the head coach of the same team in Grand Finals.

Lam has now been Wigan head coach for two years, with 34 Super League wins from 52 games and a winning percentage of 65 per cent since he became Warriors boss at the start of 2019.

✍️✅ EXTENDS | Wigan Warriors are pleased to announce a one-year extension for Adrian Lam as head coach for the 2021 season.

"I'm really excited. It's a massive honour for me to re-sign at this great club," he told the club's website.

"It's been a fantastic year overall. I've seen the team grow as a unit and winning the League Leaders' Shield was a highlight, but we must go one better in 2021.

"The squad has been strengthened each year since my arrival and, with the new players coming in and another year's experience behind our hardened young players, we're in a great position to take trophy-winning advantage of that.

"We have the opportunity to create a team environment for 2021 that's steeled for action with speed to burn, making us a very difficult team to play against. We want teams to need to be at their very best to have a chance of beating us.

"In the Grand Final you could see how close knit our team was. That's who we are now but we must, and can, get better to win those trophies. We're looking forward to 2021 and to the excitement that a new Super League season promises."

Wigan Warriors chairman, Ian Lenagan said: "Adrian has done well in the very difficult circumstances of season 2020.

"To win the Head Coach of the Year Award and the League Leaders' Shield and to come so close to winning a great Grand Final is a good effort. But he knows we want more, and we think him well capable of that.

"He has a strong desire to take Wigan to a higher level, his ethos fits well with our ambitions and he is clearly enjoying his work and relishing the squad available to him in 2021.

"Every season presents different challenges and next year will be no different. The challenge for Adrian and his coaching team is to be better each year and I can't wait for that and for a superb year for Super League and for Rugby league generally.

"We all deserve it."