Super League semi-finals: Wigan Warriors milestone man Sam Powell on his Grand Final aim

Sam Powell is set to make his 250th Wigan appearance in Friday's Super League semi-final against Leeds

As a youngster, Sam Powell had his picture taken with the likes of Wigan Warriors icons Andy Farrell, Kris Radlinski and Trent Barrett. These days he is the one who finds himself the centre of attention for the next generation.

Now in his 11th season with his hometown club and closing in on a 250th appearance for the Warriors, a milestone he is set to reach in Friday's Betfred Super League semi-final against Leeds Rhinos live on Sky Sports, Powell is one of the mainstays of the current squad.

Given he grew up being inspired by some of his predecessors in the Cherry and White shirt, it is no surprise to see the 30-year-old doing his bit to encourage others as part of Wigan's work in the community - even if he is still not quite used to now being the one children want their picture taken with.

Live Betfred Super League Live on

"It's a bit surreal still," Powell said. "I've been here a long time now and to me I'm just a rugby player, but sometimes you're somebody's hero.

"That's fantastic and I suppose that's why I love going out there so much and getting involved. I know the lads have taken to it this year and been brilliant.

"I remember when I was little playing for my amateur club and being at school, if we had any sports stars - not just rugby league players - coming in it was a great occasion and I definitely took a lot away from it.

"It's been something we've been limited to do over the past couple of years and get back out there, make connections and just speak to the general public about how they go about things, we're learning a lot from them as well."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Wigan Warriors' clash with Catalans Dragons in the Super League. Highlights of the Wigan Warriors' clash with Catalans Dragons in the Super League.

Although the 2022 season has been a relatively successful one so far for the Warriors - and could still be even more successful if they reach the Grand Final - it has been tinged with frustration for Powell.

A six-match suspension saw him unable to play in the Betfred Challenge Cup final win over Huddersfield Giants, while he has been out of action since the 46-4 win over Hull Kingston Rovers on July 28 due to a foot injury.

Nevertheless, Wigan head coach Matt Peet is impressed by how the hooker has contributed off the pitch as well as on it throughout the season.

"He's a dream - day in, day out," Peet said. "In sport the word consistency can get a bad rep, but what you want in a friend and a team-mate, and a clubman, is consistency.

Sam Powell was unable to play in Wigan's Challenge Cup final win due to a ban

"From day one of pre-season to today, you know exactly what you're going to get. He's engaged in everything you do as a club, he's present and has opinions.

"He looks after people, he trains hard with a smile on his face, and his family is engaged in this club. He's exactly what we want as a member of this club, whether it's players or staff. He's consistently improving himself and the organisation day in, day out."

When it comes to Friday's Super League semi-final at home to the Rhinos, Powell has been here before and knows exactly what it will take to ensure Wigan return to Old Trafford for the competition's showpiece game on September 24.

He has already appeared in five Grand Finals, winning two and losing three - the most recent behind the behind-closed-doors 2020 edition in Hull where the Warriors were beaten 8-4 by rivals St Helens during the Covid-19-affected campaign.

What you sacrifice for these occasions and once you've had a taste of it like I have - and I've played in a few Grand Finals and haven't won - it definitely makes you want to go back again. Wigan's Sam Powell

And while his attention is on aiming to help Wigan overcome Leeds at the DW Stadium on his return to action on Friday, the thought of adding another Grand Final winners' ring to go with his ones from 2016 and 2018 is in the back of his mind too.

"It makes me smile," Powell said. "What you sacrifice for these occasions and once you've had a taste of it like I have - and I've played in a few Grand Finals and haven't won - it definitely makes you want to go back again.

"We've got a special group of lads here who have a really close bond and to get it personally would be fantastic - and to get it alongside others who haven't won it in this team.

"I'm not skipping past this weekend and our focus is 100 per cent on Leeds, but it would be a special occasion."

Head coach Matt Peet is aiming to bring the Super League trophy back to Wigan

Having already guided Wigan to Challenge Cup final glory in his first season as head coach, Peet is eager to cap off the year by giving everyone involved with the Warriors a sixth Grand Final triumph and 23rd league title overall to celebrate.

"That's what motivates us, making good times for ourselves and our families, and our spectators and everyone at the club," Peet said.

"We want them all to feel watching this team and being a part of this club pays you back in terms of fun and excitement.

"That means we want to play a style of rugby they enjoy watching and want to be a team which represents what the town is about - which is hard work, honesty, with a touch of class and a touch of innovation."