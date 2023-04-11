Wigan Warriors prop Mike Cooper ruled out for rest of Super League season with ACL injury

Mike Cooper is helped from the field during Wigan's win over St Helens

Wigan Warriors prop Mike Cooper will miss the rest of the Super League season, head coach Matt Peet has confirmed.

Speaking ahead of his side's clash against the Warrington Wolves, Peet confirmed that Cooper suffered an ACL injury during the Good Friday victory over St Helens, that could keep him out for almost a year.

"He'll miss the rest of the season, he's done a lot of damage to his knee, including his ACL. We're looking at nine-12 months," Peet said.

The 34-year-old was helped off the field during Friday's 14-6 victory over rivals St Helens.

Cooper's injury is a massive blow for the Warriors, having been an ever-present in the side this season.

He made a mid-season switch over to Wigan from Warrington last year and featured in England's World Cup squad in 2022.

Wigan are currently second in the Super League table after losing just twice in their opening eight fixtures.

They have won four on the bounce, including the victory over St Helens on Good Friday.

They are level with the Catalan Dragons and four points behind Warrington Wolves, who are the early pacesetters after winning every game so far.

Wigan Warriors head to Warrington Wolves on Friday at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. Watch it live on Sky Sports Arena from 8pm.