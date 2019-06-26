Catalans Dragons winger Lewis Tierney signs new contract until 2021

Lewis Tierney has extended his stay at Catalans until 2021

Lewis Tierney has signed a new two-year contract with Catalans Dragons.

The 24-year-old Scotland international, who is the son of dual-code international Jason Robinson, has scored 18 tries in 56 games since joining the Dragons from Wigan in 2017.

Tierney, who helped the Dragons win the Challenge Cup last season, has extended his stay with the Perpignan club until the end of the 2021 season.

Tierney scored a try in Catalans' heavy home defeat to Hull FC last Saturday

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara said: "Since his arrival Lewis has shown a full commitment to improving both his own and the team's performances.

"We are delighted he has agreed to extend his time with us and look forward to seeing him progress further during that period."

Tierney added: "I am very happy here at the Dragons. I love the place and the people so I'm happy to be here for another few years."

Catalans sit fourth in the Betfred Super League but have lost their last five games in all competitions. They travel to Leeds Rhinos on Sunday.