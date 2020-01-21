Catalans Dragons winger Lewis Tierney to miss start of season

Lewis Tierney (left) will miss Catalans Dragons' opening game of the Super League season

Catalans Dragons winger Lewis Tierney will miss the start of the 2020 Super League season with a facial fracture.

The former Wigan player underwent scans to determine the extent of his injury after leaving the field with a suspected fractured eye socket during last Saturday's 22-10 win over Toulouse in a pre-season friendly in Carcassonne.

Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves Live on

The Dragons have now confirmed that Tierney has been ruled out for four weeks.

Catalans are also expected to be without another ex-Wigan winger, Tom Davies, for the opening game against Huddersfield in Perpignan on February 1 as he continues his rehabilitation from a bad ankle break.

The new Super League season gets underway on Thursday January 30 when Wigan face Warrington at the DW Stadium - live on Sky Sports.