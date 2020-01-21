Catalans Dragons winger Lewis Tierney to miss start of season
Catalans Dragons winger Lewis Tierney will miss the start of the 2020 Super League season with a facial fracture.
The former Wigan player underwent scans to determine the extent of his injury after leaving the field with a suspected fractured eye socket during last Saturday's 22-10 win over Toulouse in a pre-season friendly in Carcassonne.
The Dragons have now confirmed that Tierney has been ruled out for four weeks.
Catalans are also expected to be without another ex-Wigan winger, Tom Davies, for the opening game against Huddersfield in Perpignan on February 1 as he continues his rehabilitation from a bad ankle break.
The new Super League season gets underway on Thursday January 30 when Wigan face Warrington at the DW Stadium - live on Sky Sports.