Super League 2020: James Maloney gallops into life at Catalans Dragons

After moving to France to begin a new chapter of his rugby league career with Catalans Dragons, James Maloney may have a good opportunity to indulge in one of his other sporting interests.

Along with his chosen profession, the 33-year-old is a keen follower of horse racing back in his homeland of Australia and is hoping to get the opportunity to sample the delights of the 'Sport of Kings' in Europe.

A trip to a prestigious event such as the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe may have to wait depending on how the Catalans fare during the 2020 season, with this year's renewal of Europe's most valuable Flat race clashing with the final round of the Super League play-offs.

Anyone know how to stream the cox plate from Hawaii???? — James Maloney (@jim_jim86) October 27, 2018

But half-back Maloney is still hoping to tick off a trip to one of France or Britain's racetracks while he has the chance.

"I've looked into it and a lot is up north around Paris and that, but we'd love the opportunity to go and watch the Arc or get up and see Chantilly," Maloney said.

"I don't know how it goes with the calendar, but there is a lot of things so close so if we get the opportunity to do that it would be nice.

"I haven't watched a lot of European racing, but Ascot is a massive one you see and that would be pretty cool if you got the opportunity to come over for that, but we'll see where we get to."

James Maloney played two games for Australia during the 2016 Four Nations in England

This year will not be the first time Maloney has appeared on these shores, having featured in the Australia squad during their successful 2016 Four Nations campaign.

But it is in the NRL where he really made his mark, being part of Sydney Roosters' 2013 Grand Final-winning team - along with another Super League newcomer, Toronto Wolfpack's Sonny Bill Williams - and helping New South Wales to secure back-to-back State of Origin series wins in 2019.

Nevertheless, it has been a long-held ambition of Maloney's to come and test himself in Super League as well and he jumped at the chance to move to the Perpignan-based Dragons from Penrith Panthers on a three-year contract when he got the call from head coach Steve McNamara.

The fact both he and his family were prepared to, at some point, uproot their lives and move to the other side of the world has helped ease the transition to life in the south of France - not to mention the climate which is perhaps closer to home than it would be in England.

"People when they come over are in different situations, but I think the fact it's something which was our decision and we really wanted to do makes it easier. " James Maloney

The lifestyle is big factor as well for Maloney, who is starting to get to grips with the French language.

"It's coming along slowly," Maloney said. "I'm picking it up slowly and I want to try to get a tutor to come around a couple of times a week to help me pick it up even quicker.

"I think it's important to show the French boys you value their culture and heritage. The kids are in a French school and they've picked it up really quickly, so I think to be able to leave in three years - if that's when we leave - to speak another language is a cool acquisition to have.

"People when they come over are in different situations, but I think the fact it's something which was our decision and we really wanted to do makes it easier. Having that mindset probably makes life easier.

"It's a really beautiful part of the world, the people are really nice and everyone keeps saying 'wait until summer' because it comes alive even more."

Another factor in choosing the Catalans was the presence of McNamara, who Maloney knows well from the former Bradford Bulls and England head coach's time as an assistant at the Roosters.

The former Penrith captain learned a lot from McNamara, who guided the Dragons to their 2018 Challenge Cup final triumph, and is confident Catalans are well-placed as they prepare to get the new Super League season underway at home to Huddersfield Giants on Saturday.

"I thought he probably opened my eyes a little bit to a few different ideas around footy and I really liked how he viewed the game," Maloney said. "I get on with him really well as a bloke, so that just made it easy.

James Maloney worked with Steve McNamara at Sydney Roosters

"The biggest thing with any side is, it's one thing as a coach to have a philosophy, but the good coaches understand you have to play a style of footy that suits the personnel you've got.

"Steve is pretty open about that and understands that. There are other coaches who think 'this is how we do footy', but they may not have the cattle to play that style of footy.

"We'll play the best style for us, and hopefully we can do it regularly and consistently."