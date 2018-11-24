Joel Tomkins signs Hull KR contract extension until 2021

Joel Tomkins joined Hull KR from Wigan in June

Dual-code international Joel Tomkins has signed a new three-year deal with Hull KR until the end of 2021.

The 31-year-old forward joined Rovers midway through the 2018 season after leaving Wigan by mutual consent following an off-field incident.

He was stood down by the Warriors and fined £10,000 after a video emerged of him and his brother Sam being abusive and threatening to staff in a bar.

Tomkins impressed on Humberside as he helped the Robins secure their Super League status and head coach Tim Sheens was delighted to tie him down on a long-term contract.

"The idea is to really establish the team longer term and not go year by year in terms of changes to the squad," said Sheens.

"That is why we have tied down a number of our senior players to long-term deals, of which Joel is certainly one.

"Joel has become a leader within the group and is setting high standards for the boys as a senior figure. He fits perfectly with the culture we are trying to create at the club".

Tomkins has represented England in both rugby league and union

Tomkins added: "Joining halfway through the season was quite tough with coming into a new environment where all the boys knew each other, but the boys and the staff were all fantastic with me, and I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here so far.

"The fans have been really welcoming as well as the whole city, I have really enjoyed my time here so far and now moving over to the city gives me an opportunity to experience a different culture."