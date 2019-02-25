Hull KR captain Joel Tomkins faces five-match ban

Hull KR forward Joel Tomkins could be facing a spell on the sidelines

Hull KR captain Joel Tomkins is facing a potential ban of three to five matches for allegedly questioning the integrity of a match official.

The former Wigan second rower and England dual-code international thought he had scored a try in the final quarter of Saturday's 24-22 Super League home defeat by Salford and protested to referee Liam Moore after it was disallowed.

The Rugby Football League's match review panel has charged Tomkins with a Grade D offence and ordered him to face a tribunal on Tuesday.

1:35 Highlights from the Super League clash between Hull KR and Salford Highlights from the Super League clash between Hull KR and Salford

Tomkins is the only player facing a ban from the weekend's games, with brother Sam avoiding any further action for colliding with referee Chris Kendall during Catalans Dragons' 22-12 defeat to Wakefield Trinity.

Kendall was sent tumbling to the ground as Wakefield scored their third try just before half-time but the panel ruled that Tomkins made a reasonable attempt to go round the official.

The panel brought Grade A offences against Nathan Mason (London Broncos) for a trip, Ratu Naulago (Hull) for minimal contact with a match official and Thomas Leuluai (Wigan) for a dangerous contact on an opponent.

Jason Baitieri (Catalans Dragons) and Kris Welham (Salford) were given cautions for foul play.