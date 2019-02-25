Hull KR captain Joel Tomkins faces five-match ban
By Dan Sansom
Last Updated: 25/02/19 4:29pm
Hull KR captain Joel Tomkins is facing a potential ban of three to five matches for allegedly questioning the integrity of a match official.
The former Wigan second rower and England dual-code international thought he had scored a try in the final quarter of Saturday's 24-22 Super League home defeat by Salford and protested to referee Liam Moore after it was disallowed.
The Rugby Football League's match review panel has charged Tomkins with a Grade D offence and ordered him to face a tribunal on Tuesday.
Tomkins is the only player facing a ban from the weekend's games, with brother Sam avoiding any further action for colliding with referee Chris Kendall during Catalans Dragons' 22-12 defeat to Wakefield Trinity.
Kendall was sent tumbling to the ground as Wakefield scored their third try just before half-time but the panel ruled that Tomkins made a reasonable attempt to go round the official.
The panel brought Grade A offences against Nathan Mason (London Broncos) for a trip, Ratu Naulago (Hull) for minimal contact with a match official and Thomas Leuluai (Wigan) for a dangerous contact on an opponent.
Jason Baitieri (Catalans Dragons) and Kris Welham (Salford) were given cautions for foul play.