Hull KR's Ben Crooks out for six weeks with broken vertebra

Ben Crooks will be sidelined for over a month

Hull KR winger Ben Crooks suffered a broken vertebra during his side's 22-12 win over London Broncos on Sunday, the Super League club have announced.

After failing to return to the field for the second half, the former Hull, Castleford and Leigh three-quarter was taken to hospital for x-rays and scans for a full diagnosis of the injury.

Rovers say Crooks will be sidelined for up to six weeks.