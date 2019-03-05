Hull KR captain Joel Tomkins and Castleford's Grant Millington hit with two-game bans

Joel Tomkins faces one more game on the sidelines

Hull KR captain Joel Tomkins has been given a two-match ban for questioning the integrity of a match official.

The former Wigan forward had been facing a grade D charge, which could have resulted in a suspension of up to five matches, but an independent operational rules tribunal downgraded the offence because of his good record and admittance of guilt.

Tomkins, who was also fined £500, has already served one match of his suspension after being stood down by Hull KR last weekend and so will be free to play again after Sunday's Super League match at Wakefield.

The former England dual-code international spoke out of turn to officials during his side's 24-22 home defeat by Salford last month after having a try disallowed.

The original hearing, scheduled for last Tuesday, was put back a week at the request of the Robins, who agreed to leave Tomkins out of the side for last Friday's 32-16 defeat at Castleford.

Meanwhile, Castleford prop Grant Millington has been given a two-match ban for repeated punching.

Millington, who was sin-binned for the offence during the Tigers' win over Hull KR, failed in his bid to challenge the two match penalty notice brought by the Rugby Football League's match review panel.

An independent operational rules tribunal felt the grade C sanction was justified but that the appeal was not frivolous and, therefore, did not increase the ban.