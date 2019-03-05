Wigan Warriors await outcome of points deduction appeal

Wigan Warriors await their appeal after winning once in their four opening games

Wigan's appeal against a two-point deduction for breaching Super League's salary cap was heard on Tuesday but the Warriors must wait for the outcome.

A panel appointed by Sports Resolutions, an independent dispute arbitration service, sat in Manchester to hear the case and has up to 48 hours to deliver its verdict.

Wigan were represented at the hearing by chairman Ian Lenagan and rugby director Kris Radlinski.

Joe Burgess of Wigan Warriors scoring an incredible try

The Warriors, who were also fined £5,000, argued that the punishment was disproportionate for what they called a "marginal" offence.

The club claims an administrative error in 2017 led to them overlooking six invoices of between £2,000 and £3,000 for agent fees, resulting in them exceeding the £1.825m salary cap by 0.8 per cent.

Wigan Warriors celebrating winning last year's Super League Grand Final

The Super League champions have highlighted that St Helens were fined £18,000 with no points deduction for overspending the same amount in 2006.

The announcement of the points deduction was made just 24 hours before the Warriors began their defence of the Super League six weeks ago.

They are currently 11th in table with zero points, having won only one of their opening four matches this season.