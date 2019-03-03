London 18-16 Wigan: Broncos claim surprise win over ailing Wigan

1:29 Highlights from the Betfred Super League match between London Broncos and Wigan Warriors Highlights from the Betfred Super League match between London Broncos and Wigan Warriors

Two tries just before half-time set the stage for newly-promoted London Broncos to secure a narrow 18-16 victory over reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors on Sunday.

In the first serious attack of the game, Matty Fozard was held up inches short of the line after the Broncos had been given a fresh set of six tackles a few minutes earlier following a late hit on Jordan Abdull.

Wigan responded instantly with a promising attack but after spreading the ball along the back line five metres out, the final pass to Morgan Escare was inches in front of the winger.

But it did not take long for the visitors to get on the scoreboard, with Liam Paisley barging his way over from five metres.

Despite the Warriors' dominance, the home side did enjoy chances, albeit two knock-ons by Ryan Morgan and Luke Yates at critical moments ensured Wigan maintained their lead as the first-half progressed.

James Cunningham and co celebrate after London's superb victory over Wigan

The visitors had opportunities of their own to extend their lead but some staunch defending kept them at bay, in particular, a fine stop by Abdull on fifth tackle with George Williams bearing down on goal.

Eventually though, the defence could hold out no longer as William Isa latched onto Jarrod Sammut's pass to touch down from close range.

Undeterred by Wigan's dominance, Eddie Battye eventually put the Broncos on the scoreboard, taking a blindside pass 10 metres out and crossing over to cut the lead to four points.

With the half winding down, Matt Gee then jumped above Zak Hardaker to latch onto Abdull's grubber kick on the fifth tackle. Kieran Dixon landed the conversion to give them the home side the lead heading into the break.

Kieran Dixon was one of three try scorers for London in the 18-16 success

The Broncos started the second half as they ended the first, although through rather fortuitous circumstances.

Williams' pass out to the wing found Morgan Escare but with the tryline at his mercy, he was unable to get the ball under control.

Dixon picked up the loose ball, and after just keeping his feet in touch he sprinted the length of the pitch to touch down and further extend the hosts' lead.

Dixon kept the scoreboard ticking over with a penalty a few minutes later after Wigan's Sean O'Loughlin was called for holding on in the tackle.

Wigan responded, with Tony Clubb barrelling over from short distance and touching down despite having a number of defenders holding on to him, cutting the lead to just two after Hardaker added a conversion.

Zak Hardaker and Wigan have just one win from four games this year, and sit 11th in the table

Wigan created further chances to seize victory but the Broncos defence again stood their ground to ensure they claimed a fine scalp.