Rugby League talking points: History-making Sneyd and resurgent Salford

Hull's Marc Sneyd is swarmed by team-mates after securing a dramatic win over Wigan

Marc Sneyd's history-making drop goal and a resurgent Salford Red Devils feature in this week's talking points...

Sneyd makes history with late win

Scrum-half Marc Sneyd made history by helping Hull secure the first golden-point victory in Super League in their 23-22 victory over Wigan on Sunday.

Warriors' Oliver Gildart scored his second try of the game two minutes from the end to tie the scores at 22-22, but Zak Hardaker was narrowly wide with the conversion attempt, which sent the game into added-time.

The new rule was introduced into Super League at the start of the season and Hull became the first team to profit from it as Sneyd broke the deadlock in the first period of extra-time with a drop goal.

2:01 Highlights of Hull FC's thrilling Golden Point win over Wigan at the DW Stadium Highlights of Hull FC's thrilling Golden Point win over Wigan at the DW Stadium

"The cool heads on the field were fantastic," Hull coach Lee Radford said after the game. "He (Sneyd) is the ice man. He generally doesn't feel pressure and not many strike a ball like him."

The win ended a run of 13 successive defeats stretching back to last June and lifted the pressure on Radford.

"It's a huge relief because of the circumstances," Radford said. "We had no bench left, there were blokes coming off the field left, right and centre.

"To battle like they did and see that out, having lost in similar circumstances in round one at Hull KR, to lose that one would have been soul destroying. Under incredible circumstances we showed some steel."

Speaking of incredible circumstances, Gareth Ellis came out of retirement at the age of 37 to help bring about the win for Hull - a true legend of the game.

Resurgent Salford have Saints in their crosshairs

The Salford resurgence seems to be back on track after a brilliant comeback win at Hull KR.

Having trailed 22-8 at half-time, Ian Watson's side added 16 unanswered points in the second period as Derrell Olpherts, Ken Sio and Joey Lussick crossed the whitewash as Sio's second conversion with nine minutes left proved decisive in the victory.

That's three wins from four now for the Red Devils, with Jackson Hastings once again instrumental in the success. On Thursday night Salford take on St Helens, who continued their flawless start to the season with a come-from-behind win of their own - Leeds Rhinos the team to lose out at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Saints' unbeaten record will be tested by a resurgent Salford in front of the Sky Sports cameras - who will come out on top?

4:46 Highlights from the Totally Wicked Stadium where Saints continued their unbeaten start to the season with victory over Leeds Rhinos Highlights from the Totally Wicked Stadium where Saints continued their unbeaten start to the season with victory over Leeds Rhinos

McDermott won't rule out Sonny Bill move

Toronto continued their unbeaten start to the Betfred Championship as they saw off Leigh Centurions 14-8 at the Leigh Sports Village Stadium on Sunday.

Luke Douglas scored for the home side and Martyn Ridyard slotted two goals, but tries from Black Wallace, Adam Higson and Bodene Thompson were enough for the Wolfpack to secure their fourth win of the season.

In the week leading up to the game there were reports that Toronto had code-hopper Sonny Bill Williams in their sights, and through coach Brian McDermott said talks between Williams and the club had not taken place, he would not rule out the move.

1:30 Brian McDermott reflects on Toronto's away win at Leigh and comments on the speculation linking Sonny Bill Williams to the club Brian McDermott reflects on Toronto's away win at Leigh and comments on the speculation linking Sonny Bill Williams to the club

"A club like Toronto would always be interested in the highest-calibre players," said McDermott. "I don't think we've made contact with any of Sonny Bill Williams' men, and he certainly hasn't made contact with us.

"So I think that's just paper talk at the moment. If it develops into anything good - somebody like Sonny Bill Williams? For sure.

"But there's a whole host of things we want to be good at as well as a club. So it's a nice headline to make at this stage and let's see what becomes of it."

Widnes fundraiser gathering pace

Widnes Vikings, who were relegated from Super League last season after a seven-year stay, went into administration on Friday after a proposed takeover bid collapsed.

However, they have since revealed that a crowd-funding campaign has been set up to help save the club from liquidation. A goal of £100,000 was set, and in five days more than half was raised, with 1,400 people donating a total of £52,000.

Widnes went into administration on Friday

Widnes also added 375 people have signed up to VIQI, an independent supporters association that has supported the club for almost 20 years and will help co-ordinate fundraising efforts, while former England footballer Gary Lineker and a host of rugby league personalities have lent support.

"We have been overwhelmed by the response from supporters and rugby league fans around the world, who have donated and signed up to become VIQI members," Phil Finney, performance director at Widnes Vikings said.

"Behind the scenes, staff, volunteers and players have been working tirelessly to help save the club. We're not giving up and thank everyone who is showing their support."

Jason Shaw, founder of VIQI, said: "At this time of financial uncertainty for the club, we would like to step forward to help lead and protect the fundraising efforts to save Widnes Vikings.

"Whilst all of us are hurting by the current crisis, the only thing that matters now is action. A united effort from our supporters and backers of the club can help save our historic team."