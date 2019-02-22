Sonny Bill Williams linked with Toronto Wolfpack move after Japan World Cup

Sonny Bill Williams is yet to confirm where he will be going after this year's World Cup

Sonny Bill Williams has been linked with a move to Toronto Wolfpack after New Zealand's World Cup campaign.

The 32-year-old, currently playing Super Rugby for the Blues, has a contract with the New Zealand Rugby that runs until the end of the tournament in Japan.

Williams - who has carved out successful careers in rugby union and rugby league - is yet to confirm what his next move will be, but reports suggest he may be heading to North America to line up for the Wolfpack in 2020.

Toronto owner David Argyle confirmed his club have approached the All Blacks midfielder.

"We are working towards making Sonny Bill Williams a Wolfpack player for 2020. We would love to have him join the Wolfpack family and we will pay whatever it takes to make that happen," Argyle told Fox Sports Australia.

"The excitement he would bring to the sport of rugby league in this country would be incredible. Having someone of his talent join the Wolfpack would greatly raise the profile of the club, but also help move the game forward globally.

"Sonny is a phenomenal athlete. He is rugby's LeBron James and we see his recruitment as bigger than when David Beckham joined LA Galaxy. He is box office and puts bums on seats.

"It may be one of his last seasons and I am sure that rugby fans - whether league or union - across North America will travel to Toronto to see a player of his quality represent the Wolfpack."

When contacted by Fox Sports Australia for comment Williams' manager Khoder Nasser said: "I don't think it's appropriate to distract Sonny from what is a monumental season for him. My priority is to make sure Sonny is focused on this year with the Blues and making the All Blacks squad. What is to come afterwards will take care of itself."

The Wolfpack narrowly missed out on promotion into Super League last season by losing the Million Pound Game to the London Broncos, but are continuing their efforts to become a global force.

However, they will have their work cut out to secure the signature of Williams, with clubs across both codes eager to sign the centre.