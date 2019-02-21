Widnes Vikings game with Sheffield Eagles postponed as threat of administration looms

Widnes Vikings have postponed Sunday's game against Sheffield Eagles and could enter administration on Friday, Sky Sports News understands.

The Vikings have called a press conference for Friday lunchtime when a further update on their financial crisis is expected to be made.

Going into administration would cost the Betfred Championship side a 12-point deduction - they have started the 2019 season with two wins and a defeat from their first three games.

They would drop to the bottom of the table with minus-six points if administration is confirmed.

On Tuesday, Widnes revealed they were unable to pay the wages of their employees following the collapse of a proposed takeover.

The Vikings, who were relegated from Super League at the end of last season, had pinned their survival hopes on securing fresh investment.

In a statement released on Thursday, the club said: "Whilst discussions are ongoing with regards to ensuring the club's survival, it was felt appropriate to postpone this weekend's Betfred Championship fixture against Sheffield Eagles, which has been done in conjunction with the Sheffield club. Widnes Vikings are grateful for the support of Sheffield on this matter.

"Widnes Vikings will be making no further comment at this stage, and will update supporters as soon as the club can confirm further details."