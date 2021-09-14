Jimmy Keinhorst ready to step up for Hull KR against Leeds

Hull KR's Jimmy Keinhorst

Former Leeds player Jimmy Keinhorst admits he will have some big boots to fill as he prepares to deputise for injured winger Ryan Hall in Hull KR's potentially make-or-break game against his old club on Friday night.

England international Hall, an ever-present who has scored 15 tries in his first season with the Robins, has been ruled out of the final game of the regular Super League season with a torn bicep sustained in his side's crucial 26-19 win over Castleford last Saturday.

Keinhorst, who won the Grand Final with Leeds in 2015, is the most likely replacement for Hall but could also fill in at centre for Greg Minikin, whose season has also been ended by a serious knee injury sustained against the Tigers.

Minikin is facing a lay-off of around nine months and looks certain to miss the start of the 2022 season with Warrington, with whom he has signed a two-year contract.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith said at his preview press conference: "Ryan has torn his deltoid, around the bicep area.

"We're not sure if he needs an operation or not but, either way, he's done for the season, as we first thought.

Greg Minikin is also out of Hull KR's clash against Leeds

"Unfortunately Greg Minikin has done his ACL, which is a real blow for Greg. He's played his last game for the club and it's a sad way for him to finish, particularly in the situation we're in.

"Both of them would love to be in there fighting with us."

Keinhorst, who scored 32 tries in 93 appearances for Leeds from 2012-18, is getting his head around playing on the wing after spending much of his career either at centre or in the back row.

The 31-year-old, who was this week handed a new contract for 2022, has played in four of his club's last five matches, two of them on the wing, and is ready to deputise for Hall if required.

"They are big boots and a big shirt size as well," he said. "Wherever I'm asked to play I'll be happy to be out there.

"He's got some reputation so I'll have to fill those boots as best I can.

"I played a couple of games on the wing at the beginning of my Leeds career but not much since then.

Ryan Hall was injured during their win against Cas

"But I've enjoyed it and, if that's the position I'm picked for on Friday, hopefully I can do a job for the team and contribute to a good performance."

Friday's game is shaping up to be a straight fight for the last play-off place but both Hull KR and Leeds would be guaranteed spots beforehand if Castleford, currently seventh, lose their final game of the regular season against Warrington on Thursday.