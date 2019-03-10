York City Knights seek two points from postponed Rochdale game

Rochdale hosted the 2013 World Cup game between Fiji and Ireland

York are seeking the two points from their Betfred Championship match at Rochdale because it was postponed after the scheduled 3pm kick-off.

Hornets say the fixture at the Crown Oil Arena was cancelled due to safety concerns after ground staff were unable to remove pitch covers and erect rugby posts in a safe manner due to adverse weather conditions and high winds.

Rochdale chief executive Steve Kerr said: "Whilst we are extremely disappointed and frustrated by this situation the safety of all staff in the stadium is paramount.

"We will work hard over the coming days with Rochdale AFC, the stadium company and the Rugby Football League to come to a solution on this and rearrange the fixture."

Still not much action here yet I’m afraid.



On the plus side I’ve found a brew and a biscuit... pic.twitter.com/0o9K7Z51AK — York City Knights⚔️ (@YorkKnightsRLFC) March 10, 2019

However, the City Knights chairman Jon Flatman says his club and its 300 travelling fans feel let down by the postponement and will ask the Rugby Football League to award them the points.

In a statement, Flatman said: "There is a clear issue to resolve when both teams' players, staff and officials want a game to occur and issues created via the stadium management company and contractors result in a different outcome.

"The match commissioner was clear that the pitch was playable and he tried his very best to reason with a group of individuals who had a different agenda.

"Health and safety is a primary concern of all parties however it is not correct to use this backdrop to mask a different agenda.

"York City Knights explored every avenue to get the game on and expect the two league points to be awarded to us and for a clear message to be sent that professional rugby league has obligations of all clubs with respect of ground availability."

Sunday's match was the second Championship fixture to be postponed so far this season at the Crown Oil Arena, which the Hornets share with Football League One club Rochdale.