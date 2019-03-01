Super Rugby: Ngani Laumape fuels Hurricanes win over Brumbies, Rebels defeat Highlanders

1:24 New Zealand centre Ngani Laumape scored a fantastic hat-trick as his Hurricanes side ran out 43-13 winners over the Brumbies. New Zealand centre Ngani Laumape scored a fantastic hat-trick as his Hurricanes side ran out 43-13 winners over the Brumbies.

Ngani Laumape scored a hat-trick of tries on his home ground as the Hurricanes showed how explosive they can be with a 43-13 Super Rugby victory over the Brumbies in Palmerston North on Friday.

Hurricanes captain Dane Coles also crossed twice, while James Blackwell scored after the final hooter for the home side, who were given no ball or space last week by the Crusaders, but were at their dynamic best as they played at pace and attacked from anywhere on the field.

Hooker Folau Fainga'a and Tom Wright crossed for the Brumbies, who showed signs of the play that destroyed the Chiefs 54-17 last week but were forced to chase the Hurricanes in the second half.

While both teams were eager to keep the ball alive, numerous turnovers meant neither were able to build much phase pressure.

Vince Aso attempts to evade Lachlan McCaffrey during the round-three match

The Hurricanes, who scored a barrage of points from turnover ball, opened a 14-0 lead after 15 minutes with Coles and Laumape both crossing after the home side capitalised on turnovers.

The hosts, however, were their own worst enemies, conceding penalties on both attack and defence which not only relieved pressure on the Brumbies but also allowed the visitors to stay close on the scoreboard in the first half.

One such penalty led to an inevitable try from a driving maul, to Fainga'a, while Christian Lealiifano slotted a 29th-minute penalty after another Hurricanes' breakdown infringement.

That only served to reignite the Hurricanes and Coles added his second try after TJ Perenara produced a delightful no-look pass out of the back of his hand to give his side a 19-8 advantage at the break.

Ben Lam makes a break against the Brumbies at Central Energy Trust Arena

Beauden Barrett extended the lead as the Hurricanes dominated the third quarter with another Perenara no-look pass to Laumape - who smashed over two tacklers - leading to another try to give the hosts a 29-8 advantage.

The 25-year-old Laumape, who was born in Palmerston North, grabbed his third when Matt Proctor intercepted a Lealiifano pass and freed up his midfield partner to run 45 metres to score.

Wright crossed for a consolation try - his first in Super Rugby after switching from rugby league - in the 70th minute before another turnover after the hooter gave Hurricanes lock Blackwell his first career try.

Shannon Frizell scores a try - but the Highlanders went down to defeat

Meanwhile, the Rebels survived a late score to defeat the Highlanders 24-19 later on Friday.

Replacement scrum-half Michael Ruru knocked the ball out of Shannon Frizell's hands as he was diving for a 79th-minute try that could have tied the scores, with the conversion to come, to give the Rebels victory in temperatures above 30 Celsius (86F) in Melbourne.

With Will Genia and Quade Cooper orchestrating their flat-attack close to the defensive line, centre Tom English crossed twice, while Jack Maddocks and Billy Meeks also scored five-pointers for the home side.

Frizell had scored an early try for the Highlanders, while Siate Tokolahi and Jackson Hemopo also crossed as the visitors came within centimetres of clinching a third-late comeback in succession only for Ruru's hand to deny them.