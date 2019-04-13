Castleford Tigers sign Cheyse Blair in 'statement of intent'

Cheyse Blair is heading to Super League for the first time in his career

Castleford Tigers have signed centre Cheyse Blair on a three-and-a-half year deal from the Melbourne Storm.

Blair has been released to join the Tigers for the rest of the season and the club's director of rugby Jon Wells described his signing as a "huge statement of intent",

The 27-year-old had been with Melbourne since 2016 and also played for Parramatta and Manly in the NRL, regularly among the tries with all three teams.

Blair said: "I am really excited and pumped to be joining the club. I am looking forward to getting over there, meeting everyone and ripping in.

"I know Castleford have the best rugby league community and fans and I can't wait to hear their roar."

Wells added: "Cheyse's signature is a huge statement of intent for the Tigers going forward. He is proven at the highest level in the NRL and brings that experience and competitive edge to a progressive and motivated team.

"The Tigers would like to thank the Melbourne Storm - and in particular the hard work of Paul Bunn and Frank Ponisi - in assisting us through what has been a big decision for Cheyse and his family, particularly given he was contracted to the Storm until the end of the 2020 NRL season.

"I am confident that Cheyse will be a huge addition to the Tigers squad and we are all looking forward to seeing him in a Cas shirt just as soon as the visa paperwork is completed."