Castleford's Michael Shenton kicks off 2020 testimonial against Toronto Wolfpack

Castleford captain Michael Shenton will have a testimonial in 2020, starting with a preseason fixture against Toronto Wolfpack.

Shenton holds the Tigers' record for most Super League appearances during a 15-year career that has seen him play over 300 games for Castleford and cross for more than a hundred tries.

The ex-England international captained the Tigers to the 2017 League Leaders' Shield and Grand Final as well as in the 2014 Challenge Cup Final.

"I wanted to start by saying thank you to everybody who's helped out so far with my testimonial," said Shenton. "It's only being released now but there's been a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes to get this done.

0:30 Michael Shenton crossed for his 100th Super League try for the Tigers against Hull in February Michael Shenton crossed for his 100th Super League try for the Tigers against Hull in February

"It's been an honour for me to represent the club in the role that I have done. It's developed me as a player and as a person and I absolutely love the place to bits and the boys we've got here.

"I'm really excited for the Toronto game, they bring a lot of excitement and expectation with them, so I hope the fans will come down to support me and the rest of the boys, and see what Toronto are about."

A graduate of the club's academy, Shenton made his first-team debut for the Tigers against Wigan in 2004 and was part of the Castleford sides relegated from the top flight in 2005 and 2007 before playing an integral role in the resurgence of the team on their return to Super League - particularly under head coach Daryl Powell in recent years.

The Tigers will wear testimonial shirts in their fixture against the Wolfpack on January 19.