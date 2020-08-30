Niall Evalds signs for Castleford Tigers for 2021 season from Salford Red Devils

Salford Red Devils full-back Niall Evalds will join Castleford next season

Castleford Tigers have announced the signing of Niall Evalds from Salford Red Devils for the 2021 season.

The full-back is the Red Devils' all-time top Super League try-scorer, and starred in their run to the Grand Final last season.

Evalds will face his future team on Thursday, with Salford hosting Castleford live on Sky Sports Mix, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Once Evans has completed the current campaign, the 27-year-old will team up with the Tigers on an initial one-year deal.

He told the club's website: "I've still got a job to do with Salford this season but it's going to be an exciting year for me next year.

"I've been at Salford a long time so this was an opportunity to take up a new challenge at Cas and have to prove myself all over again. I had a phone conversation with Powelly and he spoke about what he expected from me and what he thought the club and himself could offer me personally, hopefully helping me with the international scene and things like that.

Thanks for the messages, very excited to be joining @CTRLFC next season, still focussed on finishing the season strongly with @SalfordDevils 🏉 https://t.co/kt5XHeOShc — Niall Evalds (@NEvalds1993) August 30, 2020

"It just appealed to me and the way Castleford play will suit me down to the ground. There's some quality players over there and a few I've played with before, so it's an exciting move all round.

"Hopefully next year when the crowds are back in, I can make my debut at The Jungle and it will be nice to have the crowd there on my side rather than getting booed!

"I'm excited to see you all, excited to play in front of you all and I hope for all the success with the team next year. I'll be doing everything I can to make that happen, as will the rest of the team."

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell added: "Niall is such a high-quality player with a real instinct for rugby league. He gets on the end of things and he's got real pace, which we saw last year when he ran down Jordan Rankin to stop him scoring in the play-off match. That was a pivotal moment in the game and showed that Niall can do special things with and without the ball.

"He scores great tries, his passing game has improved and we think we can help him to play international football. He's obviously improved significantly at Salford and we think we can help him go to the next level again, so we're delighted he's agreed to come to us.

"Full-back is such a key position now in a rugby league team which makes this an important signing for us."