Greg Inglis named Australia captain for New Zealand and Tonga Tests

Greg Inglis will skipper Australia in the next two Tests

South Sydney centre Greg Inglis will lead Australia into a new era after being appointed captain for the Tests against New Zealand and Tonga.

Inglis was on Monday named by coach Mal Meninga to succeed long-time skipper Cameron Smith as leader of a new-look 19-man squad, which is missing nine members from last year's World Cup-winning team.

Full-back James Tedesco, centre Latrell Mitchell, hooker Damien Cook and utility back Tyrone Peachey are the four newcomers.

Tedesco is the successor to Billy Slater while Cook has a chance to establish himself as Smith's successor in the number nine shirt and Mitchell has been rewarded for his dominance during NSW's Origin series win and Sydney Roosters' run to the Premiership.

Newly-crowned premiers Sydney Roosters have three players in the squad while winger Valentine Holmes is the only surviving backline member from the Kangaroos' World Cup final victory over England.

James Tedesco is one of the new faces in the Australia squad

"This is a new era for the Kangaroos and it is a very exciting one, based on the talent available," Meninga said.

"There is certainly a strong showing from the NSW squad which won the State of Origin series and we have a number of players who performed exceptionally well through the finals series as well as in the Grand Final.

"While there are only two Test matches for the Kangaroos this year they are extremely important to me and this squad.

"This will give us a good gauge of who we will be looking at to lead the Kangaroos into the future."

Australia play New Zealand on October 13 at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium, which will also be the venue for their first-ever clash with Tonga a week later.

Squad: R Campbell-Gillard (Penrith), D Cherry-Evans (Manly), D Cook (South Sydney), B Cordner (Sydney Roosters), T Frizell (St George), V Holmes (Cronulla), B Hunt (St George Illawarra), G Inglis (South Sydney, capt), F Kaufusi (Melbourne), D Klemmer (Canterbury Bulldogs), J McGuire (Brisbane), J McLean (North Queensland), L Mitchell (Sydney Roosters), C Munster (Melbourne), T Peachey (Penrith), J Tedesco (Sydney Roosters), J Trbojevic, T Trbojevic (both Manly), A Woods (Cronulla)