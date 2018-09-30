Toronto Wolfpack to host London Broncos in the Million Pound Game

0:36 Who will take the 12th and final place in Super League for 2019? The Million Pound Game will have the answer on Sunday, October 7... live on Sky Sports Who will take the 12th and final place in Super League for 2019? The Million Pound Game will have the answer on Sunday, October 7... live on Sky Sports

Following Hull KR's 30-0 thrashing of Widnes on Sunday, we now know the make-up of the 2018 Million Pound Game.

The Robins were the final team to secure an automatic Super League place next season, with Salford and Leeds the first to ensure their places in the top flight.

The Rhinos were beaten 17-16 by Toronto in the final round of the Qualifiers, and that victory has helped ensure the Wolfpack will host the Million Pound Game, with the fifth-placed Broncos travelling to Canada to fight for a place in Super League in 2019. The Rugby Football League has confirmed that both teams are eligible for promotion.

London were made to work for their MPG place; Halifax gave them a scare in their last outing of the Super 8s on Saturday evening, but their class shone through as they did enough to run away 23-16 winners in Ealing.

The Million Pound Game will be live on Sky Sports on Sunday October 7.