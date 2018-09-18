Golden Point Special: Robert Elstone and Ralph Rimmer to answer fans' questions

Betfred Super League CEO Robert Elstone will be on this week's episode of Golden Point along with Ralph Rimmer

Robert Elstone and Ralph Rimmer will appear on a Golden Point special this week to answer questions from the fans.

Super League chief executive Elstone and Rimmer, the chief executive of the Rugby Football League, will join us for the final episode of Golden Point for the season.

To mark the occasion, we are opening the floor to the fans so they can have Brian Carney pose their questions to the pair live on air - with the show starting at 7pm on Sky Sports Arena this Thursday.

Do you have a question? Tweet us using #FansGoldenPoint and Carney will get your answers for you on the special fans addition of Golden Point.

Huddersfield Giants vs Wigan Warriors Live on

The show will be broadcast from the John Smith's Stadium, after which we will bring you the Super 8s clash between Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm.