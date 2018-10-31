England captain Sean O'Loughlin to miss Anfield Test against New Zealand

Sean O'Loughlin injured his calf during Saturday's win over the Kiwis in Hull

England captain Sean O'Loughlin has been ruled out of Sunday's second Test against New Zealand at Anfield.

The Wigan loose forward has failed to recover from the recurrence of his old calf injury he sustained in the early stages of the first Test in Hull last Saturday.

England will announce a replacement captain on Thursday, which is likely to be either James Graham or Josh Hodgson.

Graham has led England in the past in the absence of O'Loughlin, most recently the 44-6 win over France on October 17.

Coach Wayne Bennett could give a debut to either Joe Greenwood, O'Loughlin's Wigan team-mate, or Castleford loose forward Adam Milner.

England lead the three-match series 1-0 following an 18-16 win at the KCOM Stadium.

O'Loughlin's Wigan and England team-mate Sam Tomkins says a player of his quality will be missed but is convinced Bennett's side have enough strength in depth to cope without him.

0:52 Wigan Warriors and England captain Sean O'Loughlin reveals he wants to say at the rugby league club in 2019 despite interest from elsewhere Wigan Warriors and England captain Sean O'Loughlin reveals he wants to say at the rugby league club in 2019 despite interest from elsewhere

"He's the best player every time he pulls the jersey on for Wigan and when he plays for England you know you're going to get a minimum of eight out of 10, he plays well or really well," said Tomkins.

"It's a luxury to have someone like that in your squad. He will be missed this week but it will give someone else an opportunity to come in and make an impact.

"With the strength of the squad, no one is going to come in and be a weak link."