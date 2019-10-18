Nelson Asofa-Solomona banned for New Zealand matches vs Great Britain

Nelson Asofa-Solomona has been banned for his part in a brawl

Nelson Asofa-Solomona will miss New Zealand's Test matches against Great Britain as punishment for his involvement in a brawl in Bali.

The National Rugby League (NRL) has given the 6ft 7in, 18st Melbourne Storm prop a three-match ban following the incident which went viral on social media.

The 23-year-old will miss the Kiwis' match against Australia in Wollongong next Friday as well as the two games against the Lions in Auckland and Christchurch.

He was also issued with a suspended A$15,000 (£8,000) fine.

A statement from the NRL said: "The sanctions take into account evidence which showed a degree of provocation contributed to the incident, Asofa-Solomona's co-operation with the NRL investigation and the remorse he has shown.

"All clubs were advised prior to the start of the off-season that serious penalties would be imposed for all off-field incidents.

"The NRL expects exemplary behaviour from all players and any player who falls short of that standard will be sanctioned."