World Cup Nines: Day one wrap

Jermaine McGillvary was among the try-scorers for England against Wales

Jake Connor enjoyed a birthday to remember as England opened their World Cup Nines campaign with a 25-4 victory over Wales.

The Hull FC player ran in two tries as Wayne Bennett's men began their campaign with an emphatic win on day one, making it a memorable 25th birthday for Connor.

England led 17-0 at half-time in their Pool B match thanks to tries from Daryl Clark and Sam Tomkins, the latter being a five-pointer for the Catalans Dragons back dotting down in the bonus zone behind the posts.

Live Rugby League World Cup 9's Live on

There was no let-up after the break either and Jermaine McGillvary got the ball rolling with England's third try, followed by Connor striking twice after the break before Mike Butt grabbed an unconverted consolation score for Wales.

Amy Hardcastle on the charge for England against Papua New Guinea

England's women also won 25-4 in their opening game against Papua New Guinea. Rhiannon Marshall crossed for two tries, with the others coming from Caitlin Beevers, captain Emily Rudge and Leah Burke.

It was arguably the Cook Islands who made the biggest impact of the day, however, delighting the crowd at Sydney's Bankwest Stadium in their 30-7 win over Tonga Invitational side in Pool C.

Kayal Iro - son of former Wigan and St Helens player Kevin - led the way with two tries, while Reuben Rennie, Steven Masters, Aaron Teroi and Anthony Gelling added the others.

Kayal Iro dives over for one of his two tries in the Cook Islands' win over Tonga

Hosts Australia enjoyed a double success against trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand, starting with the Jillaroos beating the Kiwi Ferns 22-8 in the women's competition.

Ali Brigginshaw scored a superb solo try after chasing down her own kick and set up Tiana Penitani to score as well, along with Keeley Davis and Corban McGregor getting over to secure the win.

In the men's tournament, two tries from Melbourne Storm speedster Josh Addo-Carr and Brisbane Broncos' David Fifita set the Kangaroos on course for 25-8 win over the Kiwis in Pool A.

Josh Addo-Carr celebrates one of his tries for Australia against New Zealand

Lebanon kicked off the tournament with a close-fought 12-8 win over France, with Bilal Maarbani's double and two conversions from Jayden El-Jalkh proving the difference in the Pool B match-up.

Samoa overcame Fiji 32-17 on the back of Brian To'o's double and one apiece from Jarome Luai and David Nofoaluma, while Papua New Guinea rounded off day one with a 27-10 win over the USA.

Doncaster half-back Watson Boas and Barrow Raiders winger Stargroth Amean were among the Kumuls' try-scorers.

Friday's results

France 8-12 Lebanon, England Women 25-4 Papua New Guinea Women, England 25-4 Wales, Tonga 30-7 Cook Islands, Samoa 32-17 Fiji, Australia Women 22-8 New Zealand Women, Australia 25-8 New Zealand, Papua New Guinea 27-10 USA

Saturday's fixtures (UK times)

New Zealand Women vs Papua New Guinea Women (1.30am), France vs Wales (1.55am), England vs Lebanon (2.20am), Samoa vs Cook Islands (2.45am), Tonga vs Fiji (3.10am), New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea (3.45am), Australia vs USA (4.10am), Australia Women vs England Women (4.35am), Lebanon vs Wales (5am), England vs France (5.25am) Fiji vs Cook Islands (6am), Tonga vs Samoa (6.25am), New Zealand vs USA (6.50am), Australia vs Papua New Guinea (7.15am), Australia Women vs Papua New Guinea Women (7.40am), New Zealand Women vs England Women (8.05am), Men's semi-finals (8.55am and 9.20am), Women's final (9.45am), Men's final (11am)