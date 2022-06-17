Shaun Wane: England head coach expecting 'intense contest' with World Cup looming

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shaun Wane discusses England's World Cup hopes ahead of the competition in October Shaun Wane discusses England's World Cup hopes ahead of the competition in October

England head coach Shaun Wane wants a "real intense contest" against the Combined Nations All Stars on Saturday as he hones his preparations ahead of the World Cup.

The clash with Ellery Hanley's multi-national line-up at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium will be Wane's third game since his appointment as head coach more than two years ago.

The postponement of the 2021 World Cup has given Wane another 12 months to hone his preparations ahead of the tournament which begins in October.

"The one thing will be the weather, which will be very different in October when the World Cup starts, so that will change the sort of team I pick," Wane, who invited St Helens captain James Roby to present the team's jerseys on Friday, told Sky Sports.

"My message to the players has been quite simple, this is the start of the World Cup and this is their chance to put a stamp on their position. We will be analysing this game to see how they cope, not just in the game, but how they behave in camp.

"We've got seven weeks together at the end of this year, so taking everything into consideration this is a very important week.

"Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, Samoa - it's going to be a great World Cup. We've all be starved of sport for a few years and what I would say to everybody is get behind our proud country and see what we can do."

He added: "I want a real intense contest. I know Ellery will have his team pumped and ready."

Wane has made 11 changes to the team that beat France 30-10 in Perpignan in October and Warrington winger Matty Ashton, the St Helens trio of Matty Lees, Jack Welsby and Joe Batchelor and Huddersfield centre Jake Wardle are in line to make their debuts.

There are also recalls for former Leeds winger Ryan Hall and two of captain Sam Tomkins' Catalans Dragons team-mates, Michael McIlorum, whose last appearance for England was against France in 2013, and Mike McMeeken, who last featured in the 2017 World Cup.

Hanley, like his predecessor Tim Sheens, has endured a difficult preparation with a spate of withdrawals through injury, suspension and unavailability, but is confident his multi-national line-up can give England a run for their money.

"The initial 30-strong squad has changed dramatically," he said. "It has been extremely challenging.

"We've been trying to pull players in at the last minute but many had already booked to go away with it being a free weekend. I didn't think it would be as hard but they are all enthusiastic about playing.

"The boys are excited and want to test themselves against the best England players."

The All Stars will be led by Hull KR centre Shaun Kenny-Dowall, the former New Zealand Test centre, while Warrington hooker Daryl Clark is expected to pose a major threat.

Leeds hooker Kruise Leeming, who made his England debut in Perpignan, will play for the All Stars for the second successive season and could also prove to be a thorn in Wane's side.

