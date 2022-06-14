England Women's rugby league squad vs France: Four Leeds Rhinos additions complete 24-player list

Caitlin Beevers made her England debut as a 17-year-old back in 2018

Caitlin Beevers and Zoe Hornby are among the four Leeds Rhinos players to have been added to England Women's squad for Saturday's international against France in Warrington - live on Sky Sports.

England Women head coach Craig Richards has named a 24-player squad, with 20 having travelled down for the 32-6 victory over Wales on Sunday.

Beevers and Hornby, plus Rhinos team-mates Keara Bennett and Courtney Winfield-Hill, are the four additions to the squad.

"It's great to have been able to bring in four additional players to the squad for this weekend's game against France," Richards said.

"I'm really pleased that Keara and Courtney have both recovered, have come back into the squad and are now in contention to debut on Saturday.

"Zoe has been a standout performer for Leeds in both the Betfred Women's Challenge Cup and opening rounds of the Betfred Women's Super League. I always say that if people are playing well they will be brought into the set-up and Zoe is proof of that.

"This weekend's game is massive in terms of seeing where we are as a squad and building towards the Rugby League World Cup later this year.

"I'm hoping we see the England fans come out in force to get behind all three teams this weekend."

Hornby, Player of the Match in the recent Betfred Women's Challenge Cup Final, is in line to make her international debut against France, while Bennett and Winfield-Hill are also out to earn their first England caps this weekend having missed the Wales match due to illness.

Beevers made her debut aged 17 against France four years ago.

Saturday's match against France - a 3.15pm kick-off - is part of a double-header on Sky Sports Arena, with England Men taking on the Combined Nations All Stars afterwards at 5.30pm.

England Women Squad vs France