Sam Burgess investigated by NRL over video chat scandal

Sam Burgess says he won't run away or hide from the NRL's investigation

Sam Burgess is being investigated by Australian rugby league chiefs after being caught up in a lewd video chat scandal.

The England international broke his silence days after his social media account was allegedly used by two players to indecently expose themselves to a woman in May.

"I'm not going into details. There's an NRL investigation going on at the moment," Burgess said.

"I'm happy for them to get to the truth, I really am. I've been told to publicly make no comment."

The revelations are another headache for the NRL, which has spent years trying to change the sport's reputation for bad behaviour after a long list of scandals.

Burgess played for South Sydney in last Saturday's semi-final win over the Dragons

The Burgess issue comes hot on the heels of two Canterbury Bulldogs players being charged with obscene exposure earlier this month after drunken end-of-season celebrations.

Burgess, who played rugby union for England at the 2015 Rugby World Cup before switching back to league, said he hoped the investigation would be finalised this week, with his heavily pregnant wife struggling under the media glare.

"What hurts me the most is seeing my wife upset about what's out there," he said.

"It has been a tough process to go through. I've got great family, I've got great friends. It has been a tricky few days."

He added that he was not "running away or hiding", and would consult lawyers to discuss his legal options.