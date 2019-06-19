Lebanon rugby league players threatened with jail over planned protest

Robbie Farah and other Lebanon players are protesting over how the current board was elected

The Lebanese Rugby League Federation has threatened national players with criminal prosecution if they go ahead with plans to cover up the governing body's logo on their jerseys during Saturday's Test against Fiji.

Lebanon's Australia-based players have said they intend to put tape over the logo in protest at the way the federation is running the game in the West Asian country.

The action is being led by some of the team's most prominent players including Robbie Farah, Josh Mansour and Mitch Moses.

The trio and other team-mates were photographed with the logos covered up.

The federation [LRLF] said in a statement it would not "tolerate any insult to the iconic, national symbol of the Republic of Lebanon and its people.

Lebanon reached the quarter-finals of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup

"The Lebanese public prosecutors office has been made aware of the incident and will launch an investigation in coordination with the LRLF," the statement added.

"It is a criminal offence to denigrate the national emblem of the Republic of Lebanon."

The statement also said players would be charged with misconduct and the LRLF would administer suspensions and seek "significant monetary fines" if players were found guilty.

In response, Farah said the players could boycott Saturday's Test in Sydney.

"I'm not sure what sort of jurisdiction they have to carry out those threats but we have spoken about it and if that's the case, we have got some players here that don't want to cover up the badge and we will seriously think about not taking the field this weekend," Farah told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"We are as a playing group united in demanding change.

"Let's hope that can push the International Federation into some action. We don't want to go to jail, so we just won't play."

Lebanon were surprise quarter-finalists at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup and Farah said the players were taking a stand because they did not support the current board or how it was elected.

The LRFL said its board was elected "according to Lebanese sports law".