South Sydney Rabbitohs sign Jai Arrow for 2021 NRL season

Jai Arrow will join Souths in 2021

Queensland State of Origin forward Jai Arrow will join South Sydney Rabbitohs on a four-year deal at the end of the 2020 NRL season.

The 24-year-old, who has featured in four Origin matches for the Maroons and played for Australia in last year's Rugby League World Cup Nines, declined a contract extension with Gold Coast Titans.

Arrow will be reunited with Wayne Bennett at Souths. He played under the England coach at Brisbane Broncos before moving to the Gold Coast in 2018.

"Jai has shown that he has what it takes to perform at a consistently high level no matter whether he's playing in the NRL or in representative teams," said Shane Richardson, the Rabbitohs' general manager of football.

"He has worked with Wayne previously at the Broncos and he has developed into a State of Origin player, but we see him being able to push for further honours in the green and gold in coming years and we couldn't be happier that he will be pursuing those goals whilst playing his NRL football with Souths."

Arrow will remain at Gold Coast for the 2020 season

The Rabbitohs reportedly wanted Arrow to join ahead of the upcoming season but he remains committed to the Titans.

"I am pleased to finally have my future settled and can now continue pre-season training fully focused on delivering a successful season for Titans members and fans in 2020," said Arrow.

Latrell Mitchell has been looking for a new club during the close season

South Sydney have also been linked with another Origin star, Latrell Mitchell. The 22-year-old has been granted a leave of absence by Sydney Roosters as he attempts to find a new club.

Mitchell has one year remaining on his Roosters contract but is likely to leave before the start of the new NRL season.

West Tigers withdrew a contract offer for Mitchell while Canterbury, North Queensland and Gold Coast all cooled their interest, opening the door for Souths.