Nathan Cleary: Penrith Panthers halfback banned for being 'untruthful' over lockdown breach

Nathan Cleary was initially fined A$10,000 (£5,200), with 60 per cent suspended

Australia's National Rugby League has banned Penrith Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary for two matches and handed him a A$30,000 (£15,736) fine for being "untruthful" about his breach of social distancing rules last month.

Cleary was initially fined A$10,000, A$6,000 of which suspended, and a suspended one-match ban after photos emerged of him with a group of girls at his home in defiance of public health orders aimed at containing the coronavirus.

The 22-year-old son of Panthers head coach Ivan Cleary had said the women were his sister's friends and had popped in to his house for 10 minutes while waiting for an Uber.

However, images subsequently emerged showing Cleary dancing with the women on the video sharing platform TikTok, and the NRL's integrity unit reopened his case.

The NRL said it had issued new breach notices to Cleary and his housemate Tyrone May after the Panthers duo had co-operated with the governing body's integrity unit.

"The notices allege that the players were untruthful in relation to material matters and the proposed sanctions reflect the seriousness of those allegations," the NRL said in a statement.

May was given a two-match ban and a A$15,000 fine (£7,868).

Cleary was among four NRL players, including two internationals, sanctioned last month for breaching social restrictions in eastern New South Wales state.

The season was suspended after two rounds in March due to travel restrictions as a measure in response to the coronavirus pandemic making it untenable.

The NRL has announced plans to resume play on May 28, with the Grand Final set for October 25.