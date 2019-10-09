St Helens' Regan Grace named in Wales squad for World Cup Nines

Regan Grace will feature for St Helens in Saturday's Grand Final against Salford

St Helens winger Regan Grace has been named in Wales' final 16-man squad for the World Cup Nines in Australia.

Grace will play for his club in Saturday's Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports, before linking up with the national team ahead of Sunday's flight to Sydney.

Cobi Green (Bradford) and Will Evans (Burleigh Bears) are the only uncapped players named by Wales coach John Kear, whose side will play England at Parramatta's Bankwest Stadium on October 18 before taking on France and Lebanon the following day.

Kear said: "We have a good mix of youth and experience in the squad, with a few players returning for the first time in a couple of years.

Live Betfred Super League Live on

"We'll be going to Australia and giving it our best shot against some strong sides.

"Eleven of the 16 players featured in last autumn's European Championship and World Cup qualifiers so it will be good for this squad of players to spend some more time together.

"We want to build on the good work we did last year with a big couple of years coming up."

Wales' 16-man squad: Gavin Bennion, Mike Butt, Connor Davies, Curtis Davies, Ben Evans, Rhys Evans, Will Evans, Dan Fleming, Regan Grace, Dalton Grant, Cobi Green, Elliot Kear, Rhodri Lloyd, James Olds, Lloyd White, Rhys Williams.