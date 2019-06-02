Coral Challenge Cup semi-finals draw

The Coral Challenge Cup trophy

Coral Challenge Cup surprise package Halifax have been handed the formidable task of tackling St Helens in the semi-finals of this year's competition, which will be played as a triple-header along with the final of the Coral Women's Challenge Cup next month.

Halifax became the first non-Super League team to reach the last four for 13 years with a 20-16 victory at local rivals Bradford Bulls.

To become the first-ever lower-league team to reach the final in the competition's 124-year history, Halifax will have to pull off one of its greatest-ever shocks - against a Saints team currently riding high at the top of the Super League table, who beat Wakefield Trinity 48-10 in Saturday's quarter-final.

Hull FC will play Warrington in the other semi-final at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday, July 27 - a repeat of the 2016 final at Wembley.

The draw was immediately followed by the draw for the Coral Women's Challenge Cup quarter-finals, with both conducted by Jon Dutton, the chief executive of Rugby League World Cup 2021, and Lindsay Impett, Event Director for the Vitality Netball World Cup 2019 which will be staged in Liverpool later this summer.

In that competition, Leeds Rhinos, the holders, will face Warrington Wolves, who are in their first season in the Women's Rugby League Championship.

Castleford, the current Women's Super League leaders, will play Bradford Bulls, who were the inaugural champions in 2017.

Keighley Albion, the only League One team remaining in the competition, will play Wakefield Trinity of the Women's Super League.

But the tie of the round promises to be a local derby between St Helens and Wigan Warriors.

The quarter-finals of the Women's Challenge Cup will be played on the weekend of June 22-23, with the semi-finals two weeks later.

Coral Challenge Cup, semi-finals (to be played on Saturday, July 27)

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

St Helens v Halifax

Coral Women's Challenge Cup, quarter-finals (to be played on weekend of June 22-23)

Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves

Keighley Albion v Wakefield Trinity

St Helens v Wigan Warriors

Castleford Tigers v Bradford Bulls