NRL talking points: John Bateman, Jason Taumalolo, Paul Gallen & expansion talk

Bateman show

John Bateman is quickly becoming a fan favourite in Canberra.

The Raiders may have lost 22-10 to Melbourne, but for the second week in a row the former Wigan star made himself known in Australia.

It's clear the England international has already made the capital his home. He's averaged 121 running metres and 36 tackles, and last Friday set up a spectacular try for Jarrod Croker.

John Bateman has made an electric start to his career at Canberra having joined from Wigan

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart is set to shift his new recruit to the right side to cover for the injured Joe Tapine, and Bateman isn't fazed at all.

"I have probably played most of my career in the back-row and on the right side so I'm excited by the chance," Bateman said.

The Englishman will have his chance on Friday when Canberra take on Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Arena.

Cowboys blow

North Queensland suffered a big blow during their defeat to Brisbane in last weekend's Queensland derby.

Jason Taumalolo will be sidelined for up to 10 weeks after he suffered a grade-three medial ligament tear during the first half. After receiving treatment the Cowboys forward played on until he was replaced in the 34th minute.

North Queensland's Jason Taumalolo suffered an MCL knee injury at the weekend

Coen Hess is the man to step up and make sure North Queensland's season isn't over before it really gets started.

The 22-year old came off the bench against the Broncos. He played for 57 minutes and made 76 metres and 21 tackles. His first big test is on Saturday against Cronulla.

Gallen announcement

It's official. Paul Gallen won't end his career in the northern hemisphere.

The Cronulla captain, who is the oldest player in the competition, has decided he will call it quits at the end of 2019.

Gallen confirmed he would retire this year and would not make a move to the northern hemisphere

The 37-year old has made almost 330 NRL appearances in 19 seasons for Cronulla, has played 24 games for NSW and 32 Tests for Australia.

"I've really enjoyed where I've been and what I've done but I'm ready to retire. I've just had enough of the rollercoaster, the up and down," Gallen said.

Gallen revealed he will remain involved in the sport as an assistant coach or in a mentor role.

Expansion talk

Once again the NRL is drawing inspiration from the sport on this side of the world.

While talk of expanding the game is a constant subject in the UK, in the southern hemisphere it's a topic that is slowly intensifying.

Last week NRL Chief Executive Todd Greenberg revealed the governing body were considering either relocating a Sydney team or adding another two franchises to make it a competition of 18, with a second team in Brisbane a favourable option.

NRL Chief Executive Todd Greenberg has a major job and responsibility on his hands

Of the eight clubs based within Greater Sydney, Cronulla, Manly and the Wests Tigers are the most likely to be forced out of the Harbour city.

Current and former players have weighed in on the expansion debate, with many slamming the idea.

Tigers playmaker Benji Marshall told Fox Sports the very idea of it makes him "feel a bit sick".

"I know the amount of following we have in terms of fans in Sydney and how passionate people are about our club and I would hate to see that happen to any Sydney club," Marshall said.

Wests Tigers' Benji Marshall said plans to shake up the NRL made him 'feel a bit sick'

Cronulla veteran Gallen told Channel Nine he didn't think it would work unless it's from the ground up in Brisbane.

"How could you possibly relocate one of them three teams, to Brisbane and expect the Brisbane people to buy-in and follow them?" Gallen said.

Greenberg has a huge task ahead of him. He has until the end of the year to decide what the future of the NRL should look like, and it's certain to look different to today's competition.