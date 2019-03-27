Trent Merrin denies Leeds Rhinos quit reports

Trent Merrin says he won't turn his back on Leeds

Leeds' marquee signing Trent Merrin has poured scorn on reports in Australia that he is homesick and ready to quit Super League's bottom club.

The 29-year-old former Australia prop is just two months into a four-year contract but that has not prevented speculation over his future with the Rhinos.

Merrin admits he is finding it tough to deal with his new club's woeful start to the season, in which they have won just one of their first eight matches, but insists he is here for the long haul and is confident they can start their revival against local rivals Castleford on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports Arena.

3:52 Leeds Rhinos suffered a fifth straight Super League defeat last Saturday as they were beaten by Catalans Leeds Rhinos suffered a fifth straight Super League defeat last Saturday as they were beaten by Catalans

"It was always going to be a challenge to come to a different country and get used to new things," he said.

"But that's what I came here for, to step out of my comfort zone, to try something new and come into a new group.

"People will see how we're going at the moment and take that as me not enjoying what's going on. Obviously you're not going to enjoy losing, you've got a problem if you do enjoy losing.

You've got to go through tough times to realise what sort of a person you are and I'm not turning my back on this team. Trent Merrin

"There's a lot of outside noise at the moment and it's hard to push that away when it's in your face all the time with social media, but I'll focus on what I can control and my part in turning things around.

"It's a tough time and that's what rugby league is. You wouldn't do it if you weren't made for it.

"Obviously the season hasn't worked in our favour and at times it does get hard, but you've got to go through tough times to realise what sort of a person you are and I'm not turning my back on this team."

Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers Live on

Leeds squandered winning positions in each of their last two matches, against London Broncos and Catalans Dragons, and Merrin, who has been one of the Rhinos' better performers, is convinced they will soon start to climb the table.

"I think we showed some good signs at the weekend, even though we didn't get the win," he said. "It was probably our best performance collectively.

"We've shown some great performances and let our foot off the throat and it's cost us dearly in the end.

"We're still building but the drive and the will and the passion that we have among this group is incredible.

"At the weekend, I think we set a good standard to build on."