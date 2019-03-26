Leeds' Brett Ferres banned for using knees in tackle against Dragons

1:15 Brett Ferres was sent to the sin bin for this challenge on Matt Whitley in Perpignan Brett Ferres was sent to the sin bin for this challenge on Matt Whitley in Perpignan

Leeds forward Brett Ferres has been handed a two-match ban for using his knees in a tackle.

Ferres was sin-binned for the foul on Catalans second rower Matt Whitley during the Rhinos' 26-22 Super League defeat by the Dragons in Perpignan on Saturday.

He has been charged by the Rugby Football League's match review panel with a grade B offence and Leeds have indicated they will not contest the charge. That means Ferres will miss Thursday's home game against Castleford on Sky Sports, and the following round at Hull KR.

Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers Live on

Wigan second rower Joe Greenwood is set to miss Sunday's home game against the Catalans after being given a one-match penalty notice for a grade A offence of intentionally standing on the ankle of an opponent in his side's 30-22 win at Salford on Sunday.

The panel issued cautions to Jimmy Keinhorst (Hull KR) and Jordan Rankin (Castleford) for dangerous play.