Leeds coach Dave Furner pleased with Tui Lolohea's reaction to being dropped

Tui Lolohea was dropped for Saturday's defeat at Catalans Dragons

Leeds Rhinos coach Dave Furner says he was happy with the reaction of Tonga international Tui Lolohea to being dropped.

The 24-year-old former New Zealand Warrior was a high-profile close-season signing from Wests Tigers after being earmarked to fill the vacant stand-off role with the Rhinos.

But, after starting the first seven matches of his debut Super League season, Lolohea was left out of the side to play Catalans Dragons in Perpignan last Saturday, with Furner opting to switch the versatile Liam Sutcliffe from the pack to play alongside scrum-half Richie Myler.

"It was the right decision for the team," Furner said at his weekly press conference at Headingley.

"He's reacted the way I wanted him to. That's something behind closed doors. I know he's not happy but I'm happy with his attitude."

Lolohea has once more been named in Furner's initial 19-man squad but Sutcliffe looks certain to continue at six against Castleford at Headingley on Thursday after playing well in the 26-22 defeat by the Dragons, which left the Rhinos bottom of the table.

"He's a natural," Furner said of the 24-year-old Sutcliffe. "He's been very solid in that right back row but he had that opportunity to play six, which he's done most of his junior career.

3:52 Highlights from Stade Gilbert Brutus as Leeds Rhinos suffered a fifth straight Super League defeat to remain bottom of the table Highlights from Stade Gilbert Brutus as Leeds Rhinos suffered a fifth straight Super League defeat to remain bottom of the table

"I thought he handled the position quite well. I'll always make a decision that's best for the team."

Sutcliffe - who on Tuesday was named in the revised England Knights squad - has played full-back, centre and back row for Leeds but admits he enjoys a half-back role.

"All pre-season I trained second row but I really enjoyed being back at stand-off," he said.

"I trained all week there and it's not as if it was a new role for me, it was just getting back into some habits that are different to the back row.

"I've played that many positions now, I don't mind, it's perfectly fine."

Leeds will also be without Sutcliffe's old second-row partner Brett Ferres, who starts a two-match ban for use of the knees, and that is set to pave the way for a recall for James Donaldson.