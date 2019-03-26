Man of Steel: Who picked up maximum points after Round 7?
The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in and have been published for Round 7 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...
The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.
A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players: three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.
The scores will be made public every week, until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the Awards Ceremony in October.
The Panel votes from Round 7 of the Betfred Super League can be found below, with the season's leaderboard beneath that also...
Wakefield Trinity 32-34 Warrington Wolves
3pts - Blake Austin
2pts - Kyle Wood
1pt - Mike Cooper
Panellists comments: Austin; 1 try and 1 assist, and at the end probably made the key difference.
Wood; Kyle's second spell changed the game for Wakefield with 2 tries and an assist.
Cooper; Big minutes, plenty of positive offloads and a high work rate.
Castleford Tigers 12-42 St Helens
3pts - Jonny Lomax
2pts - Peter Mata'utia
1pt - Alex Walmsley
Huddersfield Giants 42-8 Hull KR
3pts - Lee Gaskell
2pts - Kruise Leeming
1pt - Darnell McIntosh
Panellists comment: Gaskell - He was involved in everything Giants created and strong kicking game including 7 goals.
Catalans Dragons 26-22 Leeds Rhinos
3pts - Fouad Yaha
2pts - Brayden Wiliame
1pt - Ash Handley
Panellists Comments: Yaha; 4 tries and a strong overall performance. Wiliame; Provided Yaha with 2 of his 4 tries. Handley; 3 Tries including a good full-lengther
London Broncos 24-28 Hull FC
3pts - Josh Griffin
2pts - Danny Houghton
1pt - Alex Walker
Panellists Comments: Griffin; Josh scored two tries and set up another. He ran strong and sound when moved to a fullback position.
Houghton; played the full 80 minutes and was pivotal in organising their 'going forward'. He ended the game away from dummy half, organising general play like a half back taking the pressure off a limping Albert Kelly.
Walker; A young and exciting player who was solid all day and showed maturity beyond his years. Solid under the high ball and in defence. Alex came on to a great ball and led with London try in the second half.
Salford Red Devils 22-30 Wigan Warriors
3pts - George Williams
2pts - Josh Jones
Man of Steel 2019 current leaderboard
Scott Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award
|Position
|Player
|Club
|Points
|1
|James Roby
|St Helens
|12
|2
|Paul McShane
|Castleford
|9
|3
|Stefan Ratchford
|Warrington
|8
|4
|Danny Brough
|Wakefield
|7
|5
|Jamie Shaul
|Hull FC
|7
|6
|Daryl Clark
|Warrington
|7
|7
|Blake Austin
|Warrington
|6
|8
|George Williams
|Wigan
|6
|9
|Liam Watts
|Castleford
|6
|10
|Niall Evalds
|Salford
|6
Full leaderboard to Round 7 can be found here.