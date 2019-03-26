Super League News

More from Rugby League

Man of Steel: Who picked up maximum points after Round 7?

Last Updated: 26/03/19 10:46am

Warrington's Blake Austin was among the Man of Steel high-point scorers from Super League's Round 7
The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in and have been published for Round 7 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...

The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.

A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players: three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.

The scores will be made public every week, until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the Awards Ceremony in October.

The Panel votes from Round 7 of the Betfred Super League can be found below, with the season's leaderboard beneath that also...

Wakefield Trinity 32-34 Warrington Wolves

3pts - Blake Austin

Austin played a major role in helping Wolves beat Wakefield
2pts - Kyle Wood

1pt - Mike Cooper

Panellists comments: Austin; 1 try and 1 assist, and at the end probably made the key difference.

Wood; Kyle's second spell changed the game for Wakefield with 2 tries and an assist.

Cooper; Big minutes, plenty of positive offloads and a high work rate.

Castleford Tigers 12-42 St Helens

3pts - Jonny Lomax

St Helens's Jonny Lomax is congratulated on his try against Castleford
2pts - Peter Mata'utia

1pt - Alex Walmsley

Huddersfield Giants 42-8 Hull KR

3pts - Lee Gaskell

Lee Gaskell's kicking played its part in Huddersfield's important victory
2pts - Kruise Leeming

1pt - Darnell McIntosh

Panellists comment: Gaskell - He was involved in everything Giants created and strong kicking game including 7 goals.

Catalans Dragons 26-22 Leeds Rhinos

3pts - Fouad Yaha

Fouad Yaha was the stand-out performer for Catalans Dragons against Leeds
2pts - Brayden Wiliame

1pt - Ash Handley

Panellists Comments: Yaha; 4 tries and a strong overall performance. Wiliame; Provided Yaha with 2 of his 4 tries. Handley; 3 Tries including a good full-lengther

London Broncos 24-28 Hull FC

3pts - Josh Griffin

Josh Griffin had another productive round for Hull FC as London Broncos were beaten
2pts - Danny Houghton

1pt - Alex Walker

Panellists Comments: Griffin; Josh scored two tries and set up another. He ran strong and sound when moved to a fullback position.

Houghton; played the full 80 minutes and was pivotal in organising their 'going forward'. He ended the game away from dummy half, organising general play like a half back taking the pressure off a limping Albert Kelly.

Walker; A young and exciting player who was solid all day and showed maturity beyond his years. Solid under the high ball and in defence. Alex came on to a great ball and led with London try in the second half.

Salford Red Devils 22-30 Wigan Warriors

3pts - George Williams

George Williams inspired Wigan Warriors to victory over Salford Red Devils
2pts - Josh Jones

Man of Steel 2019 current leaderboard

Scott Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award

Position Player Club Points
1 James Roby St Helens 12
2 Paul McShane Castleford 9
3 Stefan Ratchford Warrington 8
4 Danny Brough Wakefield 7
5 Jamie Shaul Hull FC 7
6 Daryl Clark Warrington 7
7 Blake Austin Warrington 6
8 George Williams Wigan 6
9 Liam Watts Castleford 6
10 Niall Evalds Salford 6

Full leaderboard to Round 7 can be found here.

