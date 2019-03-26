Wigan's Craig Mullen charged with drink-driving

Craig Mullen played twice in Wigan's title-winning campaign last season

Wigan threequarter Craig Mullen has been charged with drink-driving, the Super League club have confirmed.

Mullen, 21, an academy international who featured twice for the Warriors during their title-winning season in 2018, was arrested on Sunday night.

A statement from the club read: "Wigan Warriors confirm that they are aware of an incident involving Craig Mullen on Sunday evening which has seen the player charged for driving with excess alcohol.

"The player is co-operating with the police investigation.

"Wigan Warriors will allow the legal process to take its course and the club will be issuing no further comment at this time."

It is an unwelcome distraction for Super League's defending champions, who are struggling for results as they won just their second league game of the season by beating Salford 30-22 on Sunday afternoon.

The Warriors also recently conceded that their "oral agreement" with incoming coach for 2020, Shaun Edwards, leaves him open to consider other offers, and they have granted Wales' defence coach more time to make his decision despite unveiling him as head coach on a three-year deal in August.